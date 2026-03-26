Another goalkeeper crisis at FC Bayern! Jonas Urbig leaves the Germany squad

FC Bayern Munich are suddenly facing concerns over their goalkeeping situation once again: Jonas Urbig has had to leave the national team early due to a ligament injury in his right knee sustained during training. The 22-year-old, who was only recently called up to the DFB squad for the first time, is therefore out of action – Finn Dahmen of FC Augsburg will step in to replace him.
Given that Urbig was unlikely to have featured for the DFB anyway, this now hits Bayern particularly hard: goalkeeper alarm bells are ringing in Munich once again.