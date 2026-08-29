Anfield debutant Victor Munoz strikes late rocket as Liverpool held to frustrating Nottingham Forest draw

Liverpool were forced to dig deep to avoid a shock home defeat, eventually rescuing a 2-2 draw against Forest. Andoni Iraola's side struggled to find their rhythm in a sluggish first half at Anfield and went behind early on. The visitors took a deserved lead in the 24th minute through Dan Ndoye.

Forest were perfectly set up to sit in a low block and strike on the counter-attack, frequently frustrating the hosts. Liverpool thought they had equalised before the break when Florian Wirtz fired home. However, a VAR review ruled the goal out after Jeremie Frimpong was caught marginally offside in the build-up.