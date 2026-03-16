'What a signing that would be!' - Wrexham urged to make extraordinary move for Liverpool's Andy Robertson by Scotland legend

Speaking to talkSPORT Bet Casino, Scotland legend Ally McCoist expressed his bewilderment at Robertson’s lack of minutes, labelling the situation "one of the mysteries surrounding Liverpool this year." The former striker remains a staunch admirer of the defender's work ethic and quality.

"Incredible. Listen, he's one of my favourite players, Andy Robertson. What a pro, what a player," McCoist said. He noted that despite the arrival of Kerkez, Robertson remains "the same old Andy" whenever he takes to the pitch - showing total commitment and quality down the left flank. He added: “There was talk of him going to Spurs a few days before the [January] window was closing. And I got asked my opinion on it. I said, ‘I cannot believe he's not getting more game time with Liverpool.’”