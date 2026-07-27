Andrea Pirlo confirms he is 'no longer a candidate' to become Italy manager after betting company ties come to light

The primary hurdle proved to be Pirlo’s role as a global brand ambassador for the Russian betting firm Fonbet. With Italy enforcing strict regulations regarding the advertising and promotion of gambling entities, his association with the company created a massive conflict of interest for a state-linked position. Pirlo broke his silence in a statement posted on Instagram Story after learning he was no longer under consideration for the position.

"Out of respect for the institutions, the federation and everybody involved, I have chosen to remain silent until now," Pirlo wrote in a statement. "However, after learning last night that I am no longer a candidate for the Italy national team head coach position, I feel it is necessary to clarify a few points.

"Over the past few days, I have watched with great bitterness as the debate regarding my name and the possibility of my taking on the role of Italy national team head coach unfold.

"Throughout my career, first as a player and then as a coach, I have always performed my duties within full respect of the laws of the countries I have worked in and the contracts I signed.

"The professional collaboration that is the subject of recent controversy came about as part of my working experience in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively of a commercial and sporting nature."