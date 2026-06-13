Andoni Iraola overhaul begins as Liverpool clear out Arne Slot's coaching staff

Hulshoff and Peeters arrived alongside Slot in the summer of 2024 and played important roles during a memorable debut campaign that ended with Liverpool securing their 20th English league title. Van Bronckhorst also joined last summer as an assistant coach, adding managerial experience to the technical staff. Liverpool acknowledged the contributions of all three coaches in a statement confirming their departures.

"The three will now leave their posts following the announcement of Slot’s departure as head coach last month. Everybody at LFC thanks Sipke, Ruben and Gio for all their efforts and contributions to the club and wishes them the best for the future," the club said.