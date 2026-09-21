'Today has been a step forward' - Andoni Iraola hails summer signing Jeremy Jacquet as Liverpool grind out vital victory at Bournemouth

Iraola was quick to single out Jacquet during his post-match press conference, highlighting the youngster's growing stamina and seamless transition to English football following his maiden call-up to the France squad.

"I'm happy for him because he's also received his first international call-up," the Liverpool boss said. "He's going with France and that is a big national team and I know that he is happy. He's still very young, he is adapting really well to the Premier League."

Addressing Jacquet's initial fitness hurdles, Iraola noted a clear progression in the defender's physical conditioning. "I think in the first games, physically he was feeling the change of rhythm, he was finishing with cramps, finishing really tired and we had to sub him," he said. "Today has been a step forward. He looked solid until the end and I think he's finished physically also in a good place. I hope he can continue this development."



