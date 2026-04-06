An unbeatable weapon… Barcelona’s magic formula lies in wait for Atlético

The Spotify Camp Nou has become a talisman for Barcelona, and on paper is one of their key weapons in the Champions League clash against Simeone’s side.

Since the Blaugrana returned to their home ground more than four months ago, on 22 November to be precise, Barça have not tasted defeat or a draw on home soil.

Coach Hans Flick’s side have not dropped a single point in La Liga, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League,

and the Catalan side hopes to capitalise on home advantage next Wednesday to achieve a satisfactory result, much like the Blaugrana’s most recent Champions League performance.