Tom Hindle and Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie makes his USMNT case to Mauricio Pochettino as Leeds' Brenden Aaronson caps big week

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including McKennie continuing his dominant form.

Mauricio Pochettino’s early squad selections have offered limited opportunities for Weston McKennie, who has yet to fully establish himself under the Argentine. Yet his club performances of late suggest that he deserves more of a shot. McKennie was masterful for Juventus this weekend, scoring in a 1-1 draw with Lecce. 

And he wasn't the only fringe player to make his case. Brenden Aaronson, too, has been rather frozen out. But the Philadelphia Union product has rather impressed of late, tallying two goal contributions in his last three games. One of them came on Sunday against Manchester United, where he spearheaded an otherwise languid Leeds attack in an unfortunate tie. 

There was good news elsewhere, too. Antonee Robinson is nearing his best. Folarin Balogun made an impact. And Tanner Tessmann is making a fine case for a starting spot with an excellent season at Lyon. 

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.

  • Weston McKennie Juventus 2025Getty

    McKennie's hot streak continues

    Juventus were frustrated at halftime after conceding a stoppage-time goal to Lecce to trail 1–0 at home. It didn’t take long, though, for McKennie to make things better.

    The American star scored a goal just four minutes into the second half, ultimately earning Juve a come-from-behind point and a 1-1 draw. The goal was McKennie's third of the year in all competitions, but first in Serie A after scoring against both Pafos and Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League in the final five weeks of 2025. Now, to start 2026, McKennie got himself on the scoresheet with a scrappy goal at a crucial time.

    McKennie, who started in midfield, now has five goal contributions in his last nine appearances after managing just one assist in his previous 31. The past month has marked his best run for Juventus, even if the result didn’t follow this weekend.

    As 2026 gets going, McKennie is undoubtedly one of the most crucial pieces of the Juve project. And, with his contract nearing an end, goals like the one he scored on Saturday only further illustrate his importance to this team.

  • Brenden Aaronson Leeds Manchester United 2025-26Getty

    Brenden Aaronson leads Leeds to tidy point

    Leeds weren't great against Man United on Sunday afternoon. Man United, in fairness, weren't great, either. It was a Premier League game that sort of drifted by, short on energy and quality. Yet Aaronson, never lacking in zip and endeavor, provided a rare moment of inspiration for his side. 

    The Philadelphia Union academy product ghosted past center back Ayden Heaven before tidily finishing past a sprawling goalkeeper to give his side a 1-0 lead. It wasn't enough on the day, as Matheus Cunha's equalizer scored late to rescue a point for the Red Devils.

    Still, this was very much Aaronson's day; the attacking midfielder was a pressing menace throughout, created a chance, and turned in perhaps his most complete performance of the season. He now has two goal contributions in his last three appearances and is making a serious push for consideration in Pochettino's USMNT. 

    The key, it seems, will now be a sense of consistency for Aaronson, who has routinely been praised by his manager for work rate but has lacked a little bit of quality in front of goal. Performances like Sunday suggest that he certainly has the tools to make it happen for the Lilywhites.   

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-ANGERSAFP

    Balogun gets assist, but Tessmann gets the win

    Folarin Balogun provided an assist on Saturday, albeit an unorthodox one. Tanner Tessmann and Lyon, though, got the points, and that's what matters most, right?

    With his side already down 1-0, Balogun's assist came just before halftime. Having broken through the defense, Balogun was bumped down as he pushed for a one-on-one chance. Fortunately for him, Mamadou Coulibaly was there to clean up and score, making it 1-1. Unfortunately for Monaco, that was as good as it got. A Coulibaly red card was sandwiched between two Lyon goals, paving the way for a 3-1 win for the visitors.

    Balogun went all 90 minutes in the defeat. Tessmann, meanwhile, was a second-half sub. As rumors swirl about his future, the American was brought in in the 66th to see out the result, one which will no doubt feel huge for Lyon. With the win, Lyon are now up to fifth. Monaco, meanwhile, now sit ninth following three straight defeats.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-FULHAM-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Antonee Robinson back to his best

    It didn't take long for Robinson to issue a reminder of why he was regarded as one of the best left backs in Europe last year. The USMNT full back has taken his time recovering from knee surgery and the various knocks that came with it. But after working himself into the Fulham XI last month, he has only improved. And on Sunday, he seemed to be approaching his best.

    The American was wonderful in a left wing back role for the Cottagers against Liverpool. He won over half of his tackles, was only dribbled past once, and put in a solid performance throughout as Fulham battled their way to a 2-2 draw. He created a chance and constantly delivered balls into the box, serving as a valuable two-way threat in a welcome return to form. Now, the USMNT will just have to hope he stays healthy for the coming months. 

  • Cagliari Calcio v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Moments you might have missed

    + Christian Pulisic came off the bench for an 11-minute cameo in AC Milan's 1-0 win over Cagliari on Friday.

    + It was a tough day for Mark McKenzie and Toulouse as an early red card for Emerson doomed them in a 3-0 loss to Lens.

    + Benjamin Cremaschi did not see the field in Parma's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.

    + Tim Weah played 90 minutes but couldn't keep Marseille from losing 2-0 against Nantes.

    + Yunus Musah came off the bench in the second half of Atalanta's 1-0 win over Roma. The American completed 12 of his 14 passes.

    + Haji Wright played for 30 minutes but was largely ineffective in Coventry's 3-2 loss to Birmingham 

    + Patrick Agyemang was unable to make an impact in 60 minutes as Derby lost to Wrexham 

    + Josh Sargent registered just 13 touches and completed four passes in Norwich's 2-0 defeat to Stoke 

    + Aidan Morris completed more passes than anyone else as Middlesbrough eased to a 3-0 win

