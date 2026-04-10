Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic gets another chance to end goal drought as USMNT stars face big tests against Arsenal and Manchester United





This was not a good week in U.S. Men's National Team land. It was a week with a sad reminder that, even with the World Cup right around the corner, things can change in an instant. Due to a freak injury, Patrick Agyemang's World Cup dream is over, and that fact will likely cause some nerves for key players around the world heading into these final weeks of the season.

The show goes on, though, particularly for Americans Abroad. Even with the World Cup closing in, there are still major European races to sort out before the season comes to an end. Several top American players are in positions to help define those races, particularly this weekend, as there is no shortage of massive games across Europe's top five leagues.

With that in mind, GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.