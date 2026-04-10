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Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic gets another chance to end goal drought as USMNT stars face big tests against Arsenal and Manchester United

Analysis
USA
FEATURES
AC Milan vs Udinese
AC Milan
Serie A
Atalanta vs Juventus
Atalanta
Juventus
Manchester United vs Leeds
Leeds
Premier League
C. Pulisic
W. McKennie
B. Aaronson

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including massive matches in Serie A and the Premier League


This was not a good week in U.S. Men's National Team land. It was a week with a sad reminder that, even with the World Cup right around the corner, things can change in an instant. Due to a freak injury, Patrick Agyemang's World Cup dream is over, and that fact will likely cause some nerves for key players around the world heading into these final weeks of the season.

The show goes on, though, particularly for Americans Abroad. Even with the World Cup closing in, there are still major European races to sort out before the season comes to an end. Several top American players are in positions to help define those races, particularly this weekend, as there is no shortage of massive games across Europe's top five leagues.

With that in mind, GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.

  • Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Premier League tests

    If you're an American in the Premier League this weekend, good luck because you're facing the big boys.

    Tyler Adams is set to return for Bournemouth, and his reward is the early kickoff Saturday against league leaders Arsenal. The Gunners need a win as they look to steady the ship and hold off Manchester City atop the table.

    Antonee Robinson and Fulham, meanwhile, take on Liverpool, who are desperate for a win as well, while Chris Richards and Crystal Palace are set to battle a Newcastle team that still has hope of vaulting up the table. Then there are Leeds, as Brenden Aaronson looks set to take the field Monday for the final game of the weekend. The opponent? Manchester United at Old Trafford.

    No easy games are on the schedule this weekend, but that's life in the Premier League, right?

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  • Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2025-26Getty

    Pulisic's next chance

    Another week, another opportunity. That's how Christian Pulisic should feel as this goal drought continues.

    Next up for Milan is a home match against Udinese. For Milan, it is something close to a must-win. After two losses in their last three matches, the club is slipping back toward the pack and is nearing a real fight for a Champions League spot. That fight is not particularly real yet, but it will feel that way if they drop points again this weekend. There is reason to be nervous.

    The club's American star also has reason to feel some nerves. Pulisic still has not scored this year, which is giving fuel to social Media critics. It's also giving USMNT fans something to worry about as everyone looks ahead to the World Cup. Every week is a new chance to silence the doubt, though, and a little bit of luck may be all Pulisic needs to get back on track.

  • Weston McKennie Juventus 2026Getty

    More from McKennie?

    While Pulisic's struggles have been well documented, so have Weston McKennie's successes. Are there more on the way?

    Atalanta will hope not, particularly given the state of the Serie A race. Entering the match, Juventus are fifth with 57 points. Atalanta are seventh with 53. This is a game that could swing everything, and it is the type of game in which a team leans on its best players. McKennie is undoubtedly that for Juve, having scored early in Monday's win over Genoa to keep the good times rolling in Turin.

    There is an interesting American subplot on the Atalanta side as well. Yunus Musah was not in the USMNT's March camp, but the door is not fully shut on his World Cup dream. Could he go toe-to-toe with McKennie, another third of the MMA midfield, in a showcase of his own talents? With or without Musah's involvement, this is a game to watch for Americans simply because of McKennie's form.

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  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-TOULOUSE-LENSAFP

    Americans helping Americans in Ligue 1?

    The race for Champions League places is tight atop Ligue 1. Behind PSG and Lens, there are six teams within seven points, including five within three. Of those five teams, three have Americans. It is going to be chaotic, but could another American help shake things up?

    On Sunday, Mark McKenzie and Toulouse will take on Lille, one of the few teams in that mix without a USMNT star. As things stand, Lille sit third in the league with 50 points. Tim Weah's Marseille and Folarin Balogun's Monaco are one point behind them with 49, while Tanner Tessmann and Lyon are on 48. Despite some recent hiccups, McKenzie and Toulouse have generally been solid defensively. Can they do a solid for some of the other teams mentioned by taking points off Lille?

    The others will have to take care of business, of course. Tessmann will be the only one with the benefit of knowing the result, as Lyon play after Toulouse face Lille on Sunday. Either way, this feels like a big weekend, one in which several USMNT stars can try to separate themselves from the pack.