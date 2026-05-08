Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun chase European places while Auston Trusty, Aidan Morris face defining clashes

Races are going right down to the wire. With the expansion of European competitions, there's always something to fight for in the final weeks of various seasons as clubs jockey for continental places. Several Americans find themselves right in that mix, and several could play crucial roles in deciding whether their teams will be playing under the bright midweek lights next season.

Whether it's the Premier League, Serie A or Ligue 1, various U.S. Men's National Team stars will be front and center this weekend in the home stretch of their domestic campaigns. So much is left to be decided, and stars like Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Tyler Adams will be looking to help decide matters in their teams' favor.

It's not just spots in Europe that are up for grabs this weekend, though. Auston Trusty will lead Celtic into an Old Firm clash with unusual stakes, while Aidan Morris and Middlesbrough will look to move closer to achieving their Premier League dreams in the Championship playoffs.

While many eyes are on the World Cup, it's worth remembering that there's plenty of excitement left in the European season, and that excitement could have lasting effects on several key players in the USMNT pool.

GOAL previews the main storylines among Americans abroad this weekend.