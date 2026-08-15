Newcastle push to complete £30m Amar Dedic transfer ahead of Liverpool opener

Newcastle are actively pushing to complete the signing of Benfica defender Dedic. The Magpies have reached an agreement in principle for an overall package worth up to £30 million for the 23-year-old, as per TeamTalk.

Only the finer details of the transfer are left to be completely resolved. Personal terms on a five-year contract are already firmly in place with the Bosnian international. The club are eagerly hoping to put the defender through his medical this weekend as they look to get the highly anticipated transfer over the line.