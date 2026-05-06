Alvaro Carreras issues statement after alleged Antonio Rudiger altercation in Real Madrid training session

On Tuesday night, the former Manchester United star issued a firm statement via his Instagram account to clarify his standing within the Real Madrid squad. The defender's comments come after intense speculation regarding his conduct and a specific training ground flashpoint.

“In recent days, certain insinuations and comments have emerged about me that do not reflect reality," Carreras wrote. "My commitment to this club and to the coaches I have worked with has been absolute from day one, and it will continue to be so. Since I returned, I have always worked with the utmost professionalism, respect and dedication. I have fought very hard to fulfill my dream of coming back home.”