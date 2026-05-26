'Thank you' - Alphonse Areola's wife Marrion Valette aims savage sarcastic dig at Graham Potter & Nuno Espirito Santo after West Ham relegation

Areola was demoted to second-choice by Potter in August before Nuno briefly reinstalled him, only to drop the Frenchman again in January following a series of headline-grabbing errors. Sharing statistics highlighting her husband's league-high save percentage, Valette exposed internal communication issues.

She wrote: "Being dropped at the beginning of the season for no reason... After a very bad start then has made 20 games and all of a sudden 'I'm really sorry you won't start...'. 'Why?' 'For no particular reason but I'm sorry'."