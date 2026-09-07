Alexis Vega and Helinho fire Toluca past Monterrey to become first Liga MX winners of expanded Leagues Cup

Toluca ended a 15-year title drought under Mohamed in 2025. Since then, they've become serial winners. And in Houston, they had Alexis Vega to thank for getting them off to a flying start.

The forward finished off an impressive move from Diablos Rojos in the fourth minute. Monterrey built some momentum, registering eight shots and 14 touches in the opposition box before halftime. They eventually edged Toluca in possession, too, but Mohamed's side were content to protect their lead and look for more on the counterattack. That approach paid off in the 70th minute, when Helinho delivered the dagger.



