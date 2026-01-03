'It hurts' - Alexis Mac Allister opens up on Liverpool frustrations and admits Reds 'changed too many things' after big-spending summer

Champions Liverpool have slumped this season despite a significant squad overhaul which saw seven new first-team players signed in the summer transfer window for approximately £446 million ($600m). The influx of new talent, including high-profile arrivals like Alexander Isak for £125 million ($168m) from Newcastle United and Florian Wirtz for £116 million ($156m) from Bayer Leverkusen, was expected to build on their previous season's Premier League title success, but integration has proven challenging.

Boss Arne Slot has struggled to blend the new players into a cohesive unit, leading to inconsistent performances, his team has appeared vulnerable, particularly in defence, and has struggled to convert chances. Several new players have underperformed, with Wirtz has scored just one goal since moving to Anfield, while Isak has managed just three goals in 16 appearances. Compounding the issues are key player injuries, the loss of form for several returning players, and the tragic pre-season death of forward Diogo Jota, which has affected team morale.

And Mac Allister has admitted the number of changes made have been the major hindrance to their progress this season.