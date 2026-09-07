'A little Brazilian flair!' – Former Chelsea star Alexandre Pato targets English takeover

According to BBC, Former Chelsea and Brazil forward Alexandre Pato is part of an investment consortium cleared to acquire a shareholding in Northampton Town. The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) and the English Football League (EFL) have both approved the proposed acquisition.

Pato is named as an investor with Sports Alpha Capital (SAC), alongside London-based firm Gemcorp Capital.

The news ends months of speculation after the League Two club first confirmed talks with the group in April, following SAC's earlier withdrawal from discussions with Colchester United.