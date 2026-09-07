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'A little Brazilian flair!' – Former Chelsea star Alexandre Pato targets English takeover
Pato consortium cleared for takeover
According to BBC, Former Chelsea and Brazil forward Alexandre Pato is part of an investment consortium cleared to acquire a shareholding in Northampton Town. The Independent Football Regulator (IFR) and the English Football League (EFL) have both approved the proposed acquisition.
Pato is named as an investor with Sports Alpha Capital (SAC), alongside London-based firm Gemcorp Capital.
The news ends months of speculation after the League Two club first confirmed talks with the group in April, following SAC's earlier withdrawal from discussions with Colchester United.
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Chairman praises rigorous process
Northampton chairman Kelvin Thomas welcomed the regulatory clearance, emphasizing that the process involved extensive financial and background checks. Thomas highlighted the consortium's genuine passion for football and their presence at recent matches.
He expressed optimism that the investors would bring both financial stability and strategic growth to the club.
"This has been a detailed and rigorous process," Thomas said. "With significant Brazilian representation within the group we also hope they might bring a little Brazilian excitement and flair with them."
Debt-free ambition following relegation
The proposed investment comes during a challenging period for the Cobblers following their relegation to League Two. The club suffered a difficult campaign, finishing bottom of League One last season before reporting pre-tax losses just short of £3m.
Thomas previously confirmed that the incoming investment would wipe out existing debt and provide solid financial foundations.
Former Villarreal, Sao Paulo, Corinthians, and Orlando City forward Pato, 37, retired from playing last year and now transitions into club ownership alongside his corporate partners.
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Final documentation underway
With regulatory approvals secured, Northampton Town are moving to finalize the remaining documentation and complete the transaction.
Manager Chris Hogg, appointed in May, continues to rebuild his squad on the pitch after bringing in 13 summer signings, including striker Matty Warhurst from Manchester City.
Full details regarding the final investment structure and principal investors will be announced once the transaction officially closes.
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