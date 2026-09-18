‘An easy decision’ - Alexander Isak opens up on record-breaking Liverpool move and overcoming injury nightmare

Isak has described his blockbuster move to Liverpool as an "easy decision". The 26-year-old swapped Newcastle for Merseyside on transfer deadline day in September 2025 in a massive statement of intent.

His arrival commanded a British-record transfer fee of £125 million, placing huge expectations on his shoulders. However, his highly anticipated debut season at Anfield did not go exactly to plan.

Isak initially struggled for form in a red shirt, managing just three league goals. A severe leg break then sidelined the Sweden international from December until April, heavily disrupting his first year under the Anfield lights.