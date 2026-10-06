Ferdinand has leapt to the defence of his former teammate, hitting out at Jesus for his handling of the legendary forward. Speaking on his podcast Rio Presents, the Man Utd legend—who shared a dressing room with Ronaldo at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009—delivered a blunt assessment of the situation.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was put in a very bad situation and was treated in an inappropriate way. He has an enormous history in football. Jorge Jesus did not deal with Ronaldo well and chose to treat him in that way, but I cannot find any explanation for it. This manager thinks he is Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola," he stated.

"I do not know why he puts himself among the great managers. I cannot find an explanation for it. He should have shown Cristiano Ronaldo the respect he deserved."