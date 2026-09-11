Al-Nassr handed massive tactical boost ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's final Champions League quest

Ronaldo is set to embark on what could be his final campaign in Asia’s premier club competition, the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite. The Al-Nassr forward is determined to lift the trophy before bringing an end to his legendary career.

Manager Postecoglou is expected to manage squad rotation and limit minutes for key stars during Saturday’s Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Khaleej. The move comes ahead of their continental opener on Tuesday, September 15, against Al Ain.

Al-Nassr could also receive a significant tactical boost for the clash. Winger Coman is aiming for a swift recovery from a mild hamstring injury to feature alongside Ronaldo.