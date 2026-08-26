Saudi Arabia bound! Al-Hilal close in on £50m-plus agreement for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins as Nicolas Jackson arrival paves the way

According to The Athletic, Al-Hilal are close to finalising a major deal with Aston Villa for Watkins, structured around an initial £50m fee alongside performance-related add-ons. The Saudi Pro League side expect the forward to travel shortly for his medical before signing a three-year contract in Riyadh.

The move guarantees Villa a substantial return on their investment after signing him from Brentford in 2020 for a then club-record £28m plus £5m in add-ons. Across 278 appearances in all competitions for the West Midlands club, Watkins registered 108 goals and 47 assists - establishing himself as a frontline Premier League goalscorer and an England international.