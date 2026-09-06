Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores stunning late equaliser on debut to deny Manchester United victory against Everton

Manchester United's defensive concerns continue to mount after Michael Carrick's side surrendered a late lead to draw 2-2 with Everton on Sunday. In a match defined by spectacular finishing, the Red Devils appeared to have the three points secured until Maitland-Niles produced a moment of magic in the dying seconds.

The visitors had looked the more polished side for long periods of the first half, though they struggled to turn possession into clear-cut opportunities. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were the primary architects of United's attack, with the latter almost opening the scoring inside eight minutes when his effort hit the crossbar following a knockdown from Mbeumo - marking the 24th time United have struck the woodwork since the start of last season, more than any other Premier League team.