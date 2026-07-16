'Again missing final piece of the jigsaw' - Harry Kane left with 'empty feeling' after England's World Cup exit as he releases emotional statement

Writing on his social media channels, Kane was candid about the pain of the exit. “No words are big enough right now to overcome this empty feeling in the stomach,” he wrote. “We were close, really close to another final, but it wasn’t enough. We’ve given everything over these last 7 weeks, and to fall short is hard to take! I know the expectations are high and rightly so; we’ve been knocking on the door for 8 years now but again are missing that final piece of the jigsaw!”

The striker, who is England's all-time leading goalscorer, emphasised that the team must find a way to bridge the gap between being contenders and winners. “That’s where we have to go away, process it and find a way to get better. I’m so proud of the boys and what we have shown throughout this tournament – some tough games and tough environments that we have overcome,” he added.



