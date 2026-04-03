Former Germany manager Joachim Löw has denied a media report claiming that he is in talks to take up the role of head coach of the Ghana national team for the World Cup. "No one from Ghana has officially spoken to me," Löw told Sky Sport.
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A coaching sensation at the World Cup? Jogi Löw denies reports of a spectacular return
A football website in Ghana had previously reported that the national association had entered into negotiations with Löw. These were said to have gone well, and the German World Cup-winning coach had shown “genuine interest” in the position. Ghana’s association had parted ways with manager Otto Addo following their 2–1 defeat to Germany.
Löw, who led the German team to the World Cup title in Brazil in 2014, has not worked as a coach since stepping down as DFB coach around five years ago. "I don’t want to retire if there’s another interesting offer where I can say, ‘That’s a good prospect’," the 66-year-old recently told Sky: "Of course, I’ll always be linked with national teams because I was a national coach for so long. As far as my experience is concerned, that would also be the best thing for me."
Ghana are in a group with England, Croatia and Panama at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June to 19 July).
Joachim Löw: Statistics and coaching career
Club Matches Points per game Germany 198 2.09 Austria Vienna 31 1.71 FC Tirol 25 1.52 Adanaspor 5 0.40 Karlsruher SC 18 0.56 Fenerbahçe 38 2.05 VfB Stuttgart 83 1.76