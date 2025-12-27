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FIFA World Cup 2026 Official DrawGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

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2026 World Cup group stage draw: Fixtures and broadcasters

USA
Paraguay
World Cup
Australia
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Qatar
Switzerland
Canada
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Netherlands
Japan
Tunisia
Belgium
Egypt
New Zealand
Iran
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
France
Senegal
Norway
Argentina
Algeria
Jordan
Austria
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
Portugal
Uzbekistan
Colombia
US
Paraguay
Australia
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Qatar
Switzerland
Canada
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Germany
Curaçao
Côte d’Ivoire
Ecuador
Netherlands
Japan
Tunisia
Belgium
Egypt
New Zealand
Iran
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
France
Senegal
Norway
Argentina
Algeria
Jordan
Austria
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
Portugal
Uzbekistan
Colombia

Find out the group stage draw for the 2026 World Cup and the match schedule...

2026 is set to be packed with exciting football events, but the most significant of all remains the 2026 World Cup, which will be held for the first time across three countries—the United States, Canada and Mexico—during June and July 2026.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup will be unique as it will feature 48 teams for the first time since the tournament began in 1930, with expectations of huge crowds and high-calibre matches.

The tournament is expected to feature a strong line-up of top teams, with Argentina , the defending champions, harbouring high hopes of retaining their title, whilst France, the runners-up, are chasing a third star, and veteran Carlo Ancelotti leads Brazil in their bid to return to the forefront and reclaim the title that has eluded them for 24 years.

This edition of the World Cup also boasts a significant Arab presence, with seven Arab teams confirmed so far: “Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar”, although this number could increase should Iraq progress through the global play-offs.

In the following lines, Koora presents the match schedule and results for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, along with the channels broadcasting the competition.

  • When is the 2026 World Cup?

    The 2026 World Cup will kick off on 11 June 2026, with the opening ceremony taking place in Mexico and featuring a Group A match between Mexico and South Africa.

    The group stage will continue until 28 June 2026, after which the knockout stages will begin and run until 19 July 2026, with the final taking place in the United States.

     The tournamentOpeningFinal
    Event2026 World Cup

    11 June 2026

    19 July 2026

    Venue

    (United States – Mexico – Canada)

    Mexico

    United States

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  • Which channels will be broadcasting the 2026 World Cup?

    The Qatari beIN SPORTS group holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup in the Middle East, with beIN SPORTS HD and beIN SPORTS MAX dedicated to showing all the tournament’s matches.

    For fans of live online streaming, matches can be watched via the TOD TV and beIN Connect apps.

    Watch live streams anywhere in the world using Nord VPN.Subscribe now!

    The tournamentDateBroadcastersOnline streaming
    2026 World Cup11 June – 19 July 2026beIN Sports

    beIN Connect

    TOD

  • What is the format of the 2026 World Cup?

    Due to the massive expansion of the 2026 World Cup, which will feature 48 teams for the first time instead of the 36 in recent editions, FIFA has increased the number of groups to 12, spread across the three host nations.

    The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will qualify directly for the round of 32, which marks the start of the knockout stage and continues until the final to determine the champion.

    This change reflects FIFA’s desire to make the tournament more inclusive and competitive, allowing millions of fans around the world to follow new teams on the global stage, and increases the number of matches to 104, compared to 64 in previous editions, fuelling expectations that the 2026 tournament will be the biggest and most exciting in World Cup history.

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  • Fixtures for Group A at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Mexico v South AfricaThursday 11 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Azteca
    South Korea v Czech RepublicFriday 12 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Akron
    2Czech Republic - South Africa Thursday 18 June 2026
    20:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE    		-Mercedes-Benz
    Mexico v South KoreaFriday 19 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Akron
    3Mexico - Czech RepublicThursday 25 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Guadalajara
    South Africa v South KoreaThursday 25 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		- BBVA

  • Group A Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Mexico00000000
    2South Korea00000000
    3South Africa00000000
    4Czech Republic00000000

  • Fixture list for Group B of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Canada v Bosnia and HerzegovinaFriday 12 June 2026,
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-BMO Field
    Switzerland v QatarSaturday 13 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Levi
    2Bosnia and Herzegovina - SwitzerlandWednesday 17 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Sophie
    Canada – QatarFriday 19 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		-BC Plus
    3Switzerland - Canada Tuesday 24 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 24:00 UAE    		-BC Plus 
    Qatar v Bosnia and HerzegovinaWednesday 24 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field 

  • Group B Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Canada00000000
    2Switzerland00000000
    3Qatar00000000
    4Bosnia and Herzegovina00000000

  • Fixtures for Group C at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Brazil v MoroccoSunday 14 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		-MetLife 
    Haiti v ScotlandSunday 14 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Gillette  
    2Scotland - MoroccoSaturday 20 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		-Gillette Stadium 
    Brazil - HaitiSaturday 20 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Lincoln Financial Field 
    3Scotland v BrazilThursday 25 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:02 UAE    		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    Morocco v HaitiThursday 25 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

  • Group C Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Brazil00000000
    2Morocco00000000
    3Scotland00000000
    4Haiti00000000

  • Fixture list for Group D of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatch ResultStadium
    1United States v ParaguaySaturday 13 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Sufi Stadium
    1Australia v TurkeySunday 14 June 2026
    08:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 09:00 UAE    		-BC Place Stadium
    2United States v AustraliaFriday 19 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field
    2Turkey v ParaguaySaturday 20 June 2026
    08:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 09:00 UAE    		-Levi Stadium
    3Turkey v United StatesFriday 24 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Sufi Stadium
    3Paraguay - AustraliaFriday 24 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Levi Stadium

  • Group D Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1America00000000
    2Paraguay00000000
    3Australia00000000
    4Turkey00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 5 of the 2026 World Cup

    The match MatchDateResultVenue
    1Germany v CuraçaoSunday 14 June 2026
    21:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE    		-NRG
    Ivory Coast - EcuadorMonday 15 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		 NRG
    2Germany - Ivory CoastSunday 21 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		-BMO Field
    Ecuador - CuraçaoSunday 21 June 2026
    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		 Arohed
    3Ecuador v GermanyFriday 24 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		-MetLife
    Curacao - Ivory CoastFriday 24 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		 Lincoln Financial Field

  • Group 5 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Germany00000000
    2Curaçao00000000
    3Ivory Coast00000000
    4Ecuador00000000

  • Fixtures for Group F of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Netherlands v JapanMonday 15 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		-AT&T Stadium 
    Tunisia v SwedenMonday 15 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-BBVA Stadium 
    2Netherlands v SwedenSaturday 20 June 2026
    21:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE    		-AT&T Stadium 
    Tunisia v JapanSunday 21 June 2026
    08:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 09:00 UAE    		-BBVA Stadium 
    3Tunisia v NetherlandsFriday 24 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		-Arrowhead Stadium 
    Japan v SwedenFriday 24 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE    		-AT&T Stadium 

  • Group F Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Netherlands00000000
    2Japan00000000
    3Sweden 0000000
    4Tunisia00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 7 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Belgium v EgyptMonday 15 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field
    Iran v New ZealandTuesday 16 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Sophie
    2Egypt - New ZealandMonday 22 June 2026
    05:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-BC Plus
    Belgium v IranSunday 21 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE    		-Sophie
    3Egypt v IranSaturday 25 June 2026
    07:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 08:00 UAE    		-Lumen Field
      Belgium v New ZealandSaturday 25 June 2026
    07:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 08:00 UAE    		-BC Plus

  • Group 7 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Belgium00000000
    2Egypt00000000
    3Iran00000000
    4New Zealand00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 8 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Spain v Cape Verde Monday 15 June 2026
    20:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE     		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    Saudi Arabia v UruguayTuesday 16 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE     		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    2Spain v Saudi ArabiaSunday 21 June 2026
    20:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 21:00 UAE     		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium 
    Uruguay v Cape VerdeMonday 22 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE     		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    3Cape Verde - Saudi ArabiaSaturday 25 June 2026
    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE     		-NRG Stadium 
    Uruguay v SpainSaturday 25 June 2026
    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE     		-Akron Stadium 

  • Group 8 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Spain00000000
    2Cape Verde 00000000
    3Saudi Arabia00000000
    4Uruguay00000000

  • Fixtures for Group 9 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1France v SenegalTuesday 16 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-MetLife
    Norway v IraqWednesday 17 June 2026
    02:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		 Gillette, Foxborough
    2France - IraqTuesday 23 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE    		-Lincoln Financial Field
    Norway - SenegalTuesday 23 June 2026
    04:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 05:00 UAE    		 MetLife
    3Norway v FranceFriday 24 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-Gillette
    Senegal - IraqFriday 24 June 2026
    23:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 00:00 UAE    		-BMO Field 

    *Global Play-off B: The winner of the play-off between the national teams of Iraq, Bolivia and Suriname will qualify.

  • Group 9 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1France00000000
    2Norway00000000
    3Senegal00000000
    4Iraq00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 10 at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Austria v JordanWednesday 17 June 2026
    02:00 Saudi Arabia, 03:00 UAE    		 Levi
    Argentina v Algeria Wednesday 17 June 2026
    05:00 Saudi Arabia, 06:00 UAE    		-Arrohed
    2Austria - ArgentinaMonday 22 June 2026
    21:00 Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE    		-AT&T
    Jordan v AlgeriaTuesday 23 June 2026
    07:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 08:00 UAE    		-Levi
    3Jordan v ArgentinaSunday 28 June 2026,
    06:00 Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-AT&T
    Algeria v AustriaSunday 28 June 2026
    06:00 Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE    		-Arrohead

  • Group 10 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Argentina 00000000
    2Austria 00000000
    3Algeria 00000000
    4Jordan 00000000

  • Fixture list for Group 11 at the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1Portugal v Democratic Republic of the Congo Wednesday 17 June 2026
    21:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE     		-NRG Stadium
    Uzbekistan v ColombiaThursday 18 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE     		-Azteca Stadium
    2Portugal v UzbekistanTuesday 23 June 2026
    21:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 22:00 UAE     		-NRG Stadium 
    Colombia v Democratic Republic of the CongoWednesday 24 June 2026
    06:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 07:00 UAE     		-Akron Stadium 
    3Colombia v PortugalSunday 28 June 2026
    03:30 am Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:30 am UAE     		-Hard Rock Stadium 
    Democratic Republic of the Congo v UzbekistanSunday 28 June 2026
    03:30 am Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:30 am UAE     		-Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

  • Group 11 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1Portugal00000000
    2Colombia00000000
    3Uzbekistan 00000000
    4Democratic Republic of the Congo 0000000

  • Fixture list for Group 12 of the 2026 World Cup

    The matchMatchDateResultVenue
    1England v Croatia Thursday 18 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia – 01:00 UAE     		-AT&T Stadium 
    Ghana v PanamaThursday 18 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE     		-BMO Field 
    2England v GhanaWednesday 24 June 2026
    00:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 01:00 UAE     		-Gillette Stadium 
    Panama v CroatiaWednesday 24 June 2026
    03:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 04:00 UAE     		-BMO Field 
    3Panama v EnglandSunday 28 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE     		-MetLife Stadium 
    Croatia v GhanaSunday 28 June 2026
    01:00 Egypt and Saudi Arabia, 02:00 UAE     		-Lincoln Financial Field 

  • Group 12 Standings – 2026 World Cup

    The CentreNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
    PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1England00000000
    2Croatia00000000
    3Ghana00000000
    4Panama00000000

  • Ranking of the best third-placed teams in the 2026 World Cup groups

    The CentreGroupNational teamMatchesGoalsPoints
     PlayedWonDrawnLostAgainstagainstDifference
    1  00000000
    2  00000000
    3  00000000
    4  00000000
     5  00000000
    6  00000000
    7  00000000
    8  00000000
    9  00000000
    10  00000000
    11  00000000
    12  00000000