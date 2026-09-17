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'Wait another six weeks!' - Roy Keane urges Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel to be patient amid shock exit request and Arsenal interest
Keane questions wonderkid's lack of patience
Manchester United legend Keane has admitted he cannot understand the mentality behind Gabriel's sudden desire to force an exit from the club at such a tender age. The 15-year-old forward, who has been fast-tracked through the academy ranks since joining at age 11, recently shocked the club by asking for his registration to be terminated.
The news emerged just as Michael Carrick was reportedly preparing to integrate the teenager into the senior setup. Addressing the situation on the latest episode of The Overlap, Keane was pull-no-punches in his assessment of the modern academy player's mindset.
Keane expressed his bewilderment at the timing of the dispute, stating: "You’re 15 years of age and you’re talking about playing for Manchester United’s first-team… just wait another six weeks! Can you wait another six weeks until we maybe get through the cup? Carrick is under pressure and we go back to Sir Alex Ferguson, and sometimes we’d throw young lads into the first-team, but United, they need wins."
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Carrick calls for caution amid transfer storm
While the punditry world reacts with shock, Manchester United manager has taken a more measured approach, though he did omit the youngster from the squad that suffered a 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Gabriel was expected to feature in that match, which would have made him the youngest player in the club's history to appear in a competitive fixture. Instead, his formal notice of his intention to leave the club became the primary talking point surrounding the fixture.
Speaking about the sensitivity of the situation, Carrick explained the need for caution when handling a 15-year-old navigating such a high-profile saga. The manager said: "I just think we've got to be really careful of the whole situation. He's a young boy, he's 15 and the biggest [thing] for me definitely and as a club point of view is looking after our younger players. Their welfare, their wellbeing, their exposure. And I think all of us we've got to be really conscious of that, really, in this situation."
European giants circle
The dispute has naturally alerted the biggest clubs in world football, with Arsenal and Chelsea credited with a strong interest in the Premier League. Beyond domestic rivals, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be monitoring developments closely, particularly as Gabriel's Irish passport could allow him to circumvent post-Brexit transfer regulations.
Former United captain Gary Neville, however, took aim at the player's camp for allowing the story to become public, saying: "The player’s representatives have definitely leaked this. They’ve decided they want to go with the nuclear option and go bang: JJ Gabriel to leave Manchester United. That, to me, is my concern. Whose representatives thinks that is good for the kid? That is not good. From the point of view of a duty of care for a 15-year-old, a 15-year-old kid this morning is the back-page story of every newspaper in the country. How are you looking after that kid?"
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Mainoo as a blueprint for the future
Keane suggested that Gabriel should look toward his teammate Kobbie Mainoo as a prime example of how patience can eventually lead to a breakthrough. Mainoo, who initially found himself on the fringes of the first team under previous management, has since established himself as a vital component of the United midfield.
Reflecting on the comparison, Keane added: "We spoke about Mainoo a few months ago and Mainoo is a lot older than him, but we were saying that you have to bid your time as a footballer sometimes. I can’t get my head around the fact that they’re 15. I would say that to an 18, 19, 20-year-old. We were saying about Mainoo to bide your time, sit on the bench, learn your trade and even sometimes sitting on the bench. Now he [Mainoo] has got his chance and he’s taken it. Be ready.
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