Getty Images Sport
PSG goalkeeper battle reignited! Matvei Safonov under pressure as Lucas Chevalier eyes return to No.1 spot
Pressure mounts on Safonov after Monaco defeat
According to L’Équipe, the debate surrounding the number one spot at the Parc des Princes has been reignited following a difficult run of results for the reigning French champions. The spotlight intensified after a shock 2-1 home defeat to AS Monaco, where Safonov's positioning was questioned for the visitors' winning goal.
While the entire defensive unit has appeared fragile, the "giant of Krasnodar" is increasingly viewed as the weak link in a side that has failed to win any of its first three Ligue 1 fixtures. Luis Enrique, who previously showed a ruthless streak by replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma with Lucas Chevalier, now finds himself at a crossroads regarding his selection.
- AFP
Chevalier waiting in the wings
The current situation could provide a lifeline for Chevalier, who has spent the vast majority of the calendar year on the sidelines. The 24-year-old Frenchman has not featured in a competitive match since a penalty shootout victory over Marseille in the Trophee des Champions back in January. Despite his lack of recent minutes, Chevalier remains part of the first-team squad and is ready to reclaim the starting role he
The competition between the two stoppers is nothing new for the Parisian club, which has frequently seen its goalkeeping position subject to intense debate during the QSI era. Chevalier’s potential return would represent another shift in a hierarchy that has remained fluid under Enrique’s management.
Enrique remains defiant despite results
Despite the growing calls for a change, Enrique has publicly defended his team’s performances, insisting that the results do not reflect the quality of their play. Speaking after the Monaco loss, he offered a candid assessment of the game. "I'm pleased with what I've seen," Enrique said. "It's the beginning of the season. We're not at our best yet, but we deserved to win this match."
The Spaniard continued to highlight the psychological aspects of his squad's current predicament. "How do I explain it? Football is sometimes inexplicable. I'd like to highlight the players' mentality. It will be an exciting championship. We need to prepare for the future."
- AFP
A season of high stakes for PSG stoppers
The timing of the current crisis is particularly awkward for the club, coming immediately after the announcement of significant contract extensions for the manager and several key first-team players. The project was intended to be built on stability, but the lack of a definitive, top-performing goalkeeper threatens to undermine that progress. Safonov’s dip in form has effectively ended the honeymoon period that followed his contributions to the club’s "back-to-back" title successes.
As PSG prepare for their European opener against Slovan Bratislava, the choice of goalkeeper will serve as a clear indicator of Enrique’s trust. Should Safonov remain in the starting XI, he will be under immense pressure to deliver a clean sheet and quieten his detractors.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting