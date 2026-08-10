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'Like in the movies' - Willian Pacho reveals secret dinner with Luis Campos and surprise Luis Enrique FaceTime call before PSG move
A covert meeting in Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain star Pacho has detailed the cinematic nature of his arrival at the club, revealing a clandestine operation led by sporting advisor Luis Campos. The Ecuadorian international, who had caught the eye during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, was quickly identified as a primary target for the Ligue 1 giants.
In a first-person piece for The Player's Tribune, written as a tribute to his late mother, Pacho explained that once the interest from Paris became concrete, he was ready to move immediately. "When you hear PSG, you don't even think twice."
The pursuit reached a climax in Spain, where Campos arranged a meeting far from the prying eyes of the media. Pacho described how Luis Campos invited me to a secret dinner in Madrid, hosted in an underground restaurant that felt like something straight out of a spy thriller.
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The FaceTime call with Enrique
The Ecuadorian defender noted that the atmosphere was intense and professional, setting the stage for the next phase of his career. However, the most significant moment of the evening occurred just minutes after they sat down to eat, when a high-profile figure joined the conversation remotely.
Just five minutes into the meal, Campos produced his phone and connected Pacho with the first-team manager via video link. The Ecuadorian was stunned to see Enrique on the screen, an interaction that left a lasting impression on the young defender.
Pacho was immediately struck by the manager’s presence, even through a digital interface. "It was so cool. Enrique, he has a way about him. An aura, I guess. To me, he is the key to everything that I have achieved at PSG," the defender explained while reflecting on their first encounter.
He praised the former Barcelona boss for his concise but impactful communication, stating: "Enrique speaks very little, but when he speaks, you feel that he understands you as a person."
Thriving under Enrique’s guidance
Upon his arrival in Paris, Pacho was greeted with a message of patience from his new coach, which helped alleviate the massive expectations that come with a high-profile transfer. Pacho revealed that Enrique helped him thrive by explicitly telling him to go at his own pace and not to feel pressured to prove his worth just because the club had invested in his talents.
This supportive environment allowed Pacho to flourish quickly, transforming him from a new addition into a central pillar of the defensive unit. "In giving me time, it took the pressure off. In giving me time, I exploded," Pacho admitted.
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Success and European silverware
The move has been an unqualified success for both player and club, with Pacho playing a significant role in PSG's recent domestic and continental dominance. He has been part of a side that secured European titles in both 2025 and 2026, marking a historic era for the club.
Pacho reflected on how his status among the supporters shifted, stating: "I never could have expected to become a starter so quickly. I never could have expected two Champions League titles in two seasons. I never could have expected the love that I received from the fans. It went from, 51? Who is 51? To PACHO! PACHO! PACHO!."
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