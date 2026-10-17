In a remarkable crossover between the worlds of botany and elite sport, scientists have immortalised Messi by naming a new plant species in his honour. A recent academic study has detailed the discovery of a unique flora located in the high-altitude regions of the Andes, specifically within central and southern Peru, as per The Athletic.

The researchers chose to name the species Salvia messii after the iconic football player, drawing a direct parallel between the resilience of the plant and the enduring brilliance of the Inter Miami captain. The plant features striking light blue and white flowers, a natural palette that reflects the famous colours of the Argentina national team jersey.

The naming process followed the strict protocols of botanical nomenclature, which utilise Latin roots to classify new biological findings. By adding the letter 'i' to the end of the 39-year-old's surname, the scientific community designated the plant as "Messi's Salvia."



