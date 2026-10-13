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Lionel Messi snubbed! Argentina legend not invited to present a trophy at the Ballon d’Or as gala attendance remains uncertain
Confusion surrounds Messi's ceremonial role
Speculation has reached a fever pitch regarding Messi’s involvement in the 70th edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony. Early reports from Spanish journalist Juan Jesus suggested that the legendary forward might take center stage at the London Palladium to hand over a trophy to one of the night's big winners. This potential surprise appearance was said to include his family, adding a layer of emotional weight to the historic event in the English capital.
However, these claims have been swiftly countered by The Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. It appears that the organizers have not extended an offer for the Argentine to participate in the presentation segment of the evening. The prospect of seeing the most decorated player in the history of the award ushering in a new era by crowning his successor remains unlikely at this stage.
The discrepancy between reports has left fans questioning whether the Inter Miami star will even travel to Europe for the October 26 event. While his presence always guarantees global attention, the lack of a confirmed role has cast doubt on his travel plans.
- AFP
Romano clarifies the presenting situation
Transfer expert Romano has provided a definitive update on the situation, quashing rumors that the eight-time winner would be performing any official duties. The journalist took to social media to clarify that the former Barcelona man has not been approached for such a task. "Lionel Messi will not be presenting a trophy to any of the winners at the Ballon d’Or, as he has not been invited to do so," the Italian insider stated on his X account.
This clarification puts an end to the narrative that Messi would be the one to hand over the prestigious Golden Ball. Romano further noted that the player's attendance at the gala is not yet a certainty, leaving a question mark over whether he will be in the audience to witness the results.
Chasing a historic ninth Golden Ball
Despite the lack of an invitation to present, Messi remains a central figure of the evening due to his inclusion on the 30-man shortlist. The Inter Miami captain is aiming to secure a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or, a feat that would further cement his status as the greatest to ever play the game. His nomination comes on the back of a sensational 2026, where he once again proved his worth on both the international and domestic stages.
Messi’s candidacy is built on his heroic performances for Argentina during their run to the World Cup final. The veteran playmaker was in inspired form throughout the tournament, racking up eight goals and providing four assists across eight matches.
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Sustained excellence in Major League Soccer
Beyond his international achievements, Messi's impact in the United States has been equally impressive. During the regular season of Major League Soccer, he was involved in 34 goals, scoring 23 times and registering 11 assists for Inter Miami. His arrival has transformed the fortunes of the Florida-based club, proving that even in the twilight of his career, he maintains the statistical output and technical quality required to compete at the very highest level of the game.
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