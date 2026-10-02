Getty Images Sport
'I’ll win eventually!' - Lamine Yamal reveals why voters could choose Kylian Mbappe, Rodri and others over him for Ballon d’Or
Yamal identifies age as a potential voting hurdle
Yamal has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or following a spectacular rise for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. However, the 19-year-old winger has expressed a fascinating concern regarding how the footballing world perceives his candidacy.
"I think, being totally honest, there is one thing that people I don't know if they are going to change but I think people think that, as Lamine is 19 years old and Lamine is very good, he is going to win at some point," the Barcelona starlet explained In an interview with Guardian Sport. "So, let's say Mbappe, Fabian, Rodri, Kvaratskhelia, Messi, Kane.. They think that I will always be there and that I will win eventually."
It is a sophisticated observation from a player who has already shouldered immense pressure at the highest level of the game. Despite his youth, Yamal has become a central figure for Luis de la Fuente's Spain side, where the coach has noted that he is more mature each day and capable of interpreting complex match situations both on and off the field.
- AFP
The cautionary tale of Kylian Mbappe
To support his theory, Yamal pointed to the career trajectory of his domestic rival, Mbappe. The Frenchman burst onto the global stage in similar fashion, winning the World Cup as a 19-year-old in 2018 and immediately becoming a perennial candidate for individual honors. However, despite years of elite production and being widely regarded as the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the elusive Ballon d'Or has yet to arrive in Mbappe's trophy cabinet.
"For example, Mbappe, the same thing happened to him when he was young. They told him that at some point he will win and, in the end, until now, he doesn't have any," Yamal remarked. "That's why I think those things happen. It's also something I can't control; what I can control is playing and winning and winning and, in the end, I think there will be a time when there will be no discussion."
- AFP
A firm belief in current elite status
Yamal was quick to dismiss the idea that he is merely a "rising star," asserting that his influence on the pitch has been at a Ballon d'Or level for a significant period. He challenged the notion that he is a newcomer to the elite bracket, insisting that those who truly understand the game can see the impact he makes in every match.
"And I think that I've been at the Ballon d'Or level for longer than just this year. I've had it for a long time and everyone knows it," Yamal continued. "People who know about football know what I'm talking about, they know how differential I am. They can think that, but I'm clear that it's not like that. When you're the best team in the world, you win the Champions League at the moment. You don't want to wait to win it in 10 years because maybe in 10 years something else will happen."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting