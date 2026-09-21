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'I’m very relaxed about it' - Kylian Mbappe addresses Ousmane Dembele rift rumours ahead of Ballon d’Or battle
Mbappe shuts down talk of Dembele friction
Mbappe has insisted "there's no tension" between himself and Paris Saint-Germain sensation Dembele as the two French superstars prepare for a showdown at the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony. The narrative of a potential falling out emerged following comments Mbappe made regarding their respective career paths, but the Real Madrid forward was quick to clarify that his relationship with the former Barcelona man is as strong as ever.
Addressing the speculation during a recent interview with L'Equipe, Mbappe was adamant that the media chatter has not affected their bond. "I’ve already spoken to him about it, and there’s no tension," the former PSG man stated. "He’s a friend. I don’t think there’s really any problem regarding that. I’m very relaxed about it."
The two players were instrumental in leading France to the World Cup semi-finals recently, and while they remain close off the pitch, they are now the primary rivals for the game’s greatest individual honour when the ceremony takes place in London on October 26.
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The 'Chosen One' vs the late bloomer
When asked about Dembele winning a Ballon d'Or before him - a scenario few would have predicted a decade ago - Mbappe highlighted their differing trajectories. "But he has always been seen as a talented player. I, on the other hand, have always been seen as the chosen one," Mbappe explained. He noted that while he reached the pinnacle of the sport as a teenager, Dembele had to navigate a more difficult path marked by fitness struggles before finally reaching his peak in Paris.
Mbappe elaborated on this comparison, saying: "I was at the top right away, from a very young age. He had a different journey, with injuries, but he has caught up really well." While some interpreted these remarks as a slight, Mbappe views it as a simple statement of fact regarding their development.
Confidence remains high for Madrid star
Despite the fierce competition from Dembele, as well as Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane, Mbappe believes his individual statistics make him a prime candidate. The Frenchman is leaning on his incredible scoring record over the past year to justify his standing as a favourite for the prize, even as the race appears more wide open than in previous editions of the award.
Speaking to RFI about his chances, the striker expressed a deep sense of confidence in his performance levels. "I had a great year on an individual level, i know that's the most important criterion for the ballon d’Or, I was the top scorer in all the biggest competitions," he claimed.
He added that while he would be hurt by a loss, he enjoys the spectacle of the race: "I think it could be a good year for me, i felt it deep down! a ballon d’Or has never been this wide open? That’s what they’re saying, yeah, I don’t know the entire History of the Ballon d’Or. It’s pleasant to see, to take part in it, and i think it entertains people! i’d be disappointed of course if I don’t win it!"
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A new era under Zinedine Zidane
The individual battle for the Ballon d'Or comes just as Mbappe and Dembele reunite for national team duty under the guidance of a new legendary figure. Zinedine Zidane has officially taken the reins of the French national team, replacing the long-serving Didier Deschamps following the conclusion of the World Cup.
Mbappe shared a touching anecdote about his history with the new Les Bleus boss, recalling how Zidane was involved in his early career. "He was the first person who picked me up to take me to Real Madrid, to the training complex. I was 13 or 14, so it was a long time ago. Now he's my national team coach. It's like a film, but it's amazing. It's real," the forward told AS.
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