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Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s failed summer target as Manchester City beat Real Madrid to a blockbuster deal
The Special One’s failed midfield pursuit
Despite a successful start to the new campaign, the tactical setup at Real Madrid could have looked significantly different had Mourinho secured his top targets. The Portuguese tactician reportedly identified a clear need for reinforcements in the middle of the park, but the club were unable to land the specific profiles he requested.
According to The Athletic, Fernandez was Mourinho’s preferred Real Madrid target during a summer of high-stakes negotiations and missed opportunities. The Argentine international was viewed as the ideal engine to drive Mourinho’s midfield transition, offering the blend of defensive grit and creative vision that the former Chelsea and Inter boss thrives upon.
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Man City win the race for Fernandez
While Real Madrid hesitated, Manchester City acted with clinical efficiency to secure one of the most coveted talents in world football. The Premier League champions completed a deal worth almost €150 million to lure the midfielder away from Stamford Bridge, effectively ending any hopes Mourinho had of bringing the player to the Spanish capital.
The transfer carries significant historical weight, as the Argentine international became the first player to have had two transfers in his career worth over €100m. For Real Madrid, seeing their primary target join a direct Champions League rival is a bitter pill to swallow, especially considering the technical qualities he would have brought to Mourinho’s tactical system.
Club denials and the Rodri factor
In a curious twist to the saga, Real Madrid have been quick to distance themselves from the reports linking them so heavily to the World Cup 2022 winner. The hierarchy at the Bernabeu went as far as issuing a public press release stating they had no interest in the player, a move likely designed to protect the morale of the current squad and downplay the frustration of the coaching staff.
The frustration for Mourinho was compounded by the club's inability to secure other high-profile Spanish targets. Real Madrid were also heavily linked with a move for Rodri, another midfield general who fits the profile of a Mourinho player. However, the Spanish international ultimately chose to return to his homeland with Barcelona, further limiting the options available to the Madrid coaching staff.
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Current stability as Bellingham steps up
Fortunately for the Madrid faithful, the current squad has stepped up to the challenge in the opening weeks of the season. The absence of a new marquee midfielder has allowed Jude Bellingham to take on even more responsibility, with the English star showing remarkable initiative in both offensive and defensive phases.
Bellingham has gelled with Eduardo Camavinga, adding much-needed solidity in the middle of the park and ensuring that Los Blancos remain competitive at the highest level despite the lack of summer arrivals in that specific department.
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