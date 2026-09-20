'Worst 15 minutes ever!' - Gary Neville savages Man Utd for 'walking' against Fulham as Michael Carrick comes under fire

Neville did not pull his punches while assessing his former club’s lackluster display during their Premier League trip to Fulham on Sunday. The former defender turned commentator was left incensed by a period of play following the half-time interval where he accused the visitors of effectively giving up on the contest.

Speaking during Sky Sports' coverage former, Neville expressed his disbelief at the lack of competitive spirit shown by the players in red. He made it clear that the performance level dropped to depths he had never previously witnessed during his long association with the Old Trafford outfit. "I've watched Man United since the age of five and that's the worst 15 minutes I've ever seen," Neville said. "Absolutely pathetic. I've never seen such a lack of effort. What must Carrick be thinking?"