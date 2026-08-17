'We need to do more' - David Moyes calls for more Everton signings and responds to Grealish speculation

Everton have already committed significant funds during this window, with an estimated expenditure of around £74m on fresh faces. This includes the permanent acquisitions of Tyrique George and Merlin Rohl, both of whom spent time at the club on loan last term.

They have been joined by Hayden Hackney, Christian Norgaard, and Brennan Johnson, the latter arriving as part of a high-profile swap deal that saw Dwight McNeil head in the opposite direction. Moyes expressed satisfaction with these additions but acknowledged that some will need time to find their feet in their new surroundings.

Analyzing his new recruits, the 63-year-old noted: "I’m pleased with the players we’ve brought in. You have to remember that two of them were already here last year, so we’ve just made them permanent. I think it will take Hayden a little bit of time to adapt from the Championship to the Premier League, which quite often it does with players coming from the Championship."



