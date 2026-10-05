Bayern Munich get their wish! Harry Kane agrees new contract in principle until 2029

Bayern Munich have secured a major victory in their long-term planning as Kane has reached an agreement in principle to sign a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2029, according to Sky Germany.

The 33-year-old forward has been a revelation since his move from Tottenham Hotspur, and the Bavarian giants have moved swiftly to ensure their talismanic marksman remains the focal point of their attack for years to come.

While the final paperwork is yet to be signed, the understanding is that the significant hurdles in negotiations have been cleared, providing a huge boost to the club’s management and supporters alike.



