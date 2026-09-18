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Arsenal and Manchester United identify next midfield target as €70m-rated Ibrahim Maza catches Premier League giants' eye
European heavyweights join the hunt for Algerian star
The race for Maza is heating up as several of Europe's most prestigious clubs begin to circle the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker. While Arsenal and Manchester United have been credited with the strongest interest from the Premier League, they are not alone in their pursuit.
Recent reports suggest that Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have also entered the fray, with both clubs reportedly maintaining contact with the player's representatives to stay informed on his availability. The North London and Manchester giants have reportedly been scouting the youngster extensively since he arrived at the BayArena.
Maza's arrival in Leverkusen during the summer of 2025 has proved to be an inspired piece of recruitment by the German champions. Since making the move from Hertha BSC, the Algerian international has seen his reputation soar across the continent.
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Leverkusen set massive valuation
Bayer Leverkusen are well aware of the treasure they have in their ranks and are under no immediate pressure to cash in on their prized asset. The 20-year-old is currently tied to a long-term contract that runs until June 2030, giving the German side significant leverage in any upcoming negotiations.
As per Fussball News, the Werkself have slapped a massive price tag on the midfielder. It is understood that Leverkusen could demand up to €70m for the youngster, a figure that reflects both his current ability and his immense future potential.
Despite the steep valuation, the interest from the English top flight shows no signs of cooling down. Both Mikel Arteta and the recruitment team at Old Trafford are looking for players who can provide ingenuity in the final third. Maza fits this profile perfectly, offering the kind of creative spark that can unlock stubborn defences.
The technical profile of a modern playmaker
What makes Maza such a tantalising prospect for managers like Arteta or the staff at United is his immense versatility. While he is most natural when operating in the number ten role, he has demonstrated a high level of comfort playing as a standard central midfielder or even drifting out to the flanks.
His statistical output and physical attributes also stand out to analysts. Maza possesses a rare combination of acceleration and flair, which, when paired with his vision, makes him a constant threat. Furthermore, his international experience with Algeria has already seen him earn 21 caps and score two goals, proving that he can handle the pressure of representing his country on the big stage at a very young age.
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Deciding the next step for Maza's development
As the transfer speculation continues to build, the player himself faces a significant decision regarding his professional trajectory. The lure of the Premier League is undeniable, but the risk of stalling his development on a high-profile bench is a factor that must be considered.
For a player of his age, consistent minutes on the pitch are vital for reaching his ceiling. If he were to leave the Bundesliga, he would need to ensure that his next destination offers a clear path to the starting lineup and a project that aligns with his technical style of play.
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