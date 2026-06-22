AFP
Put up or shut up! Arsenal & Chelsea told huge fee needed to open Morgan Rogers talks as Aston Villa stand firm on transfer
Villa demand record fee for Rogers
Owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are prepared to play hardball this summer as interest intensifies in Rogers. The Villa owners have no intention of letting the 23-year-old depart for anything less than a premium, with reports suggesting they will ignore all interest in Rogers unless they receive offers well north of £100 million.
As per Daily Mail, The Midlands club are pointing to the massive fees being commanded elsewhere in the market as justification for their stance. With Elliot Anderson valued at £120m by Manchester City and Liverpool target Yan Diomande sporting a £100m price tag, Villa see Rogers, who tallied 14 goals and 12 assists last term, as their most valuable commodity. While Rogers has genuine interest from the Gunners and Chelsea, the board is adamant that they will not offer a "discount" to their Premier League rivals.
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Financial fair play tightrope
Despite their success on the pitch, including a historic Europa League triumph in May, Villa remain hampered by their financial situation. UEFA’s regulations dictate that clubs can spend no more than 70 per cent of their revenue on football costs, a figure that is proving difficult for Villa to navigate after being fined £9.5m for a previous breach. This financial pressure has left many wondering if a major sale is inevitable to fund Unai Emery's recruitment plans.
The club have struggled with some recent high-profile misses in the market, spending nearly £45m on Evann Guessand and Tammy Abraham, while also carrying heavy wage burdens for loan players who failed to make an impact.
To continue competing in the Champions League, Villa find themselves in a position where they must be "extremely creative," which may ultimately force their hand regarding squad departures.
Emery targets attacking reinforcements
Emery is keen to bolster his options in wide areas, regardless of whether Rogers stays or goes. The Spaniard has long admired Gabriel Martinelli, having worked with the Brazilian during his time at the Emirates, and is aware that Arsenal may be willing to listen to offers. However, Martinelli’s substantial wages could prove a stumbling block for a club already walking a financial tightrope.
Other targets on the radar include Harry Wilson, who is available as a free agent following a standout season at Fulham, and Newcastle's Harvey Barnes. Emery is also keeping a close eye on Ibrahim Mbaye at the World Cup, although any permanent move for the PSG winger would likely be too costly.
The Villa boss is prioritising players who can provide an immediate upgrade to his starting XI as they prepare for the UEFA Super Cup clash against PSG.
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The Watkins verdict on Rogers
While the transfer talk rumbles on, the players themselves remain focused on international duty at the World Cup. Ollie Watkins has been vocal in his support for his club teammate, insisting that Rogers has a massive future ahead of him regardless of where he plays his club football next season.
“I think Morgan can go to the very top,” Watkins said. “You see what he can do in this short space of time, in 18 months, how he's developed and started to perform at that top, top level, which has got him all the recognition that he deserves. I think he's got his head on his shoulders at the end of the day. I think he's a guy who is hardworking and very confident in the way that he's playing.”