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Abobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

Articles by Abobakr El Mokadem
  1. Manchester City v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport
    Paris Saint-Germain vs LiverpoolParis Saint-Germain

    The official line-up for tonight’s clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool has been confirmed, leaving fans to focus on the availability of two key players: Mohamed Salah

    A thrilling clash in the Champions League When two heavyweights lock horns in the world’s most prestigious club competition, the resulting showdown is nothing short of electric. The atmosphere crackles with anticipation, and fans around the globe tune in to witness history in the making. Both sides arrive with formidable credentials, star-studded line-ups and a proven ability to raise their game on the biggest stage. The battle promises to be a masterclass in tactical nous, physical intensity and clinical finishing, with every touch and tackle carrying immense significance. For neutrals, it is a spectacle to savour: 90 minutes of non-stop drama, edge-of-the-seat excitement and the kind of raw emotion that only football can provoke. For the players and coaches involved, it is a chance to etch their names into the tournament’s roll of honour and to earn the right to be called European champions. As kick-off approaches, the hype grows ever louder. The stadium lights glow, the crowd roars

  2. Atletico de Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport
    Barcelona vs Atletico MadridBarcelona

    Video: Atlético Madrid fans chant offensive slogans against Islam ahead of the Barcelona clash In a clip that has sparked widespread condemnation, supporters of Atlético Madrid wer

    The unfortunate incident surrounding the Egypt friendly match has repeated itself, prompting fresh concerns within the national team’s camp and among fans. Details remain scarce, but sources close to the federation confirm that the same logistical and organisational issues that marred the previous get-together resurfaced during the most recent gathering, forcing coaches to adjust the training schedule at the last minute. While the exact nature of the problem has not been disclosed, insiders whisper that communication breakdowns between the back-room staff and club representatives played a significant role. As a result, players arrived on different schedules, equipment was misplaced, and the planned warm-up session had to be abbreviated. These glitches, though minor on the surface, underline deeper coordination failures that could affect team harmony heading into crucial qualifiers. Egypt’s football hierarchy is now under pressure to address these recurring problems. Fans have taken to

  3. Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaLaLiga

    After sunset, Barcelona has received a highly attractive proposal from South Korea. While the club is yet to comment publicly, sources close to the negotiations suggest that the of

    Plenty of offers are on the table for Barça, as the club’s transfer committee weighs up its options ahead of the summer window. Sources close to the Camp Nou confirm that the incoming proposals cover multiple positions, including attacking midfield, where the Blaugrana have been linked with several high-profile creative talents. The exact identities of the suitors remain under wraps for now, but the sheer number of approaches underscores the club’s ongoing appeal in the competitive European market. With financial fair-play rules still in force, Barça’s hierarchy is carefully assessing each deal to ensure it aligns with both sporting and economic objectives. Fans, eager for silverware after a trophy-less campaign, will monitor developments closely, hoping that the right mix of signings can restore the team’s domestic and continental ambitions.

  4. Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
    Real Madrid vs Bayern MunichReal Madrid

    Bellingham and Pitarch… Who is better for Real Madrid? As the transfer window approaches, Los Blancos face a pivotal decision: should they pursue the dynamic English playmaker Jud

    Fan comparisons between the Real Madrid duo are nothing new in the world of football. Supporters, analysts and even former players routinely weigh the relative merits of the club’s star pair, using statistics, highlights and intangible qualities to make their case. These debates fuel social-media discourse, radio call-ins and pub-table arguments alike, reflecting the global passion for Los Blancos and the individual brilliance of the players in question. To understand the latest round of discussions, it helps to examine the numbers. Over the past season, both men delivered impressive returns: one racked up goals at a record pace, while the other provided assists and defensive solidity. Yet fans tend to focus on different metrics for each player, highlighting the difficulty of making a fair comparison. Some point to goal tallies, while others cite defensive contributions, and still others invoke leadership or big-game performances. Beyond the raw data, context matters. Each player opera

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