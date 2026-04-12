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Paris Saint-Germain FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

He sat out the first leg, and the club has yet to confirm whether Salah will be available for the showdown with Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
M. Salah
England
France
Egypt

A tough task lies ahead for the English team.

A media report on Sunday confirmed that Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is available to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The second-leg quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain is set for Tuesday.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot left the forward on the bench for the entire first leg against PSG.

However, he did introduce the forward during Saturday’s 32nd-round Premier League clash with Fulham, and the Egyptian Pharaoh netted Liverpool’s second goal.

According to French website Foot Mercato, his strike against Fulham should secure him a place in Tuesday’s starting XI.

Champions League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

Liverpool lost 2-0 last week and must now win by at least three goals to progress.

In the first leg Liverpool managed no shots on target, so they must improve significantly to turn the tie around and reach the semi-finals.

(Read also) “A historic milestone”: Enrique on the verge of a decisive step with PSG.

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