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Bundesliga
team-logoMainz 05
MEWA Arena
team-logoEintracht Frankfurt
Book Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Tickets
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How to get Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Mainz 05
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga

Mainz 05 take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Mainz 05 take on Eintracht Frankfurt on the Saturday, September 12, 2026 at MEWA Arena in Mainz.

Both clubs enter the match aiming to establish early momentum, with Eintracht Frankfurt seeking to defend their European aspirations while Mainz 05 looks to consolidate a strong top-half presence. Their all-time head-to-head record remains exceptionally tight, with Frankfurt holding a narrow edge of 12 wins to Mainz's 11 alongside 9 draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga kick-off?

Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at the MEWA Arena in Mainz, with the match forming part of the opening Bundesliga matchday of the 2026/27 season.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 3
MEWA Arena

How to buy Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets?

Buy tickets for the Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match on September 12, 2026, through these main options:

  • Official Club Ticket Shop: The safest and most direct way is through the official Mainz 05 Online Ticketshop (mainz05.de) since Mainz is hosting the match at the MEWA Arena. Tickets usually go on sale to club members first before opening up to the general public.
  • Mainz 05 Official Resale Platform: Mainz 05 operates an official ticket exchange (Ticketbörse) on their website where season ticket holders resell their seats safely at face value for individual matches.
  • Eintracht Frankfurt Away Section: If you are supporting Eintracht Frankfurt, away section tickets are distributed directly through Eintracht Frankfurt's official club website and member portal.
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How much do Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for the Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt match at the MEWA Arena range from approximately £12 to £65, depending on category and seating area:

  • Standing Terrace (Stehplatz): ~£12 – £19 (€14 – €22)
  • Standard Category Seats: ~£23 – £47 (€27 – €55)
  • Category 1 & Prime Central Seats: ~£50 – £65 (€58 – €76)

If purchasing through secondary ticket marketplaces or resale aggregators such as StubHub due to high demand for the derby, expect dynamic secondary market rates:

  • Entry-Level Resale Seats: ~£43 – £55
  • Average Seating & Midfield Views: ~£70 – £150
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: £170+
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Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Form

Mainz 05 arrive at this fixture with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 9-0 victory over VfB Krieschow in the DFB-Pokal, while they also beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1 and Paris FC 4-0 in pre-season. The only dropped points in that run came in a 3-3 draw with Udinese. Mainz scored 19 goals across those five matches and conceded just four, a record that reflects a cohesive and productive attacking unit.

Eintracht Frankfurt's five-match record shows four wins and one defeat. Their DFB-Pokal opener against SC St. Toenis ended 11-0, and they also beat FSV Frankfurt 5-1 and Hull City 2-0 in pre-season. The significant blemish in that run was a 7-0 loss to Brentford, a result that dominated the club's summer narrative. Frankfurt scored 19 goals across those five fixtures but conceded 12, with the Brentford defeat accounting for the bulk of that defensive total.

M05

M05 - Form

PAR
W4-0
BOU
W2-1
KRI
W0-9
SCP
D0-0
HSV
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SGE

SGE - Form

FSV
W5-1
BRE
L7-0
STT
W0-11
FCU
D3-3
FCA
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/15
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on March 22, 2026, when Mainz 05 beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at the MEWA Arena in the Bundesliga. Before that, Frankfurt won 1-0 at home in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Mainz hold two wins to Frankfurt's two, with one draw, and the sides have shared the spoils in closely contested fixtures throughout.

Head to Head

Mainz 05DrawEintracht Frankfurt
3
1
1
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
2
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
0
FT
Bundesliga
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
1
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
3
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
Mainz 05 badge
Mainz 05
M05
3
FT
9Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
440092+712
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
6
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
8
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
42118807
W
D
W
L
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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