Hull City host Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, Desember 14, 2026 at the MKM Stadium in Hull.

Their most recent competitive meeting took place back on May 21, 2017, when Tottenham wrapped up that Premier League campaign with a dominant 7–1 away victory at the MKM Stadium. In that memorable final encounter of 2017, Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and Dele Alli also found the back of the net to seal the emphatic win.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League kick-off?

Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur at the MKM Stadium in Hull on Monday, Desember 14, 2026.

How to buy Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Hull City Official Website: For home matches at the MKM Stadium, tickets can be purchased directly through Hull City’s official ticketing portal. They typically release tickets to club members first, followed by general sale phases depending on availability.

For home matches at the MKM Stadium, tickets can be purchased directly through Hull City’s official ticketing portal. They typically release tickets to club members first, followed by general sale phases depending on availability. Tottenham Hotspur Official Website: For matches played in London or if you are looking for away sections (subject to strict allocation rules and membership requirements), purchasing via Spurs' official ticketing portal is the most secure route.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Hull City Home Match (MKM Stadium): Range from £24 to £45 depending on the seating tier and zone. Concession and junior tickets are priced lower (starting around £8 to £16 ).

Range from depending on the seating tier and zone. Concession and junior tickets are priced lower (starting around ). Away Section Tickets (Premier League Cap): Capped at a maximum of £30 for adults.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Resale Starting Prices: Typically start around £90 to £124 .

Typically start around . Market Averages & Premium Seats: Fluctuate between £193 and £330+.

Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League: Everything you need to know

Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur Form

Hull City have taken one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five Premier League matches, scoring five goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, while they drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town the week before. Jakirovic's side have drawn three of their last four league games, with their only win in that stretch coming against Everton.

Tottenham have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five Premier League fixtures, scoring seven goals and conceding two. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat at Leeds United, snapping a run that had included back-to-back away wins at Chelsea and Coventry City. De Zerbi's side have kept two clean sheets in their last five outings.

Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2017, when Tottenham ran out 7-1 winners at the MKM Stadium in the Premier League. Across the five previous encounters on record, Tottenham have won three, Hull have won none, and two matches ended level. Spurs have scored 13 goals across those five games, with Hull managing five in return.