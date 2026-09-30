How to get Brentford vs Liverpool tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Brentford take on Liverpool on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

In recent encounters, the Bees proved to be a formidable test, including a thrilling 3-2 home victory over Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in October 2025. Their most recent competitive fixture ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Anfield on May 24, 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brentford vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League kick-off?

Brentford host Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League tickets?

To buy Premier League tickets for Brentford vs Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium, you can follow these primary routes:

1. Official Club Channels

Brentford Official Ticket Office: High-demand fixtures like Liverpool are almost exclusively sold through Brentford's official ticketing site to official members.

My Bees Membership: You will generally need an active My Bees Membership to access ticket sales or ballots.

Ticket Access Points (TAPs): Priority for Category A fixtures (such as Liverpool) is usually given to members with higher accumulated Ticket Access Points from attending previous matches.

Brentford Ticket Exchange: If the match is sold out, official Season Ticket holders who cannot attend re-list their seats on the official Brentford Ticket Exchange, accessible to eligible members.

2. Matchday Hospitality Packages

Official hospitality packages can be purchased directly through the club's website or authorized hospitality partners.

These packages typically include a guaranteed match ticket alongside pre-match food, drink, and lounge access, and they usually do not require a standard club membership or TAP requirements.

3. Away Fans (Liverpool Supporters)

Away section tickets are allocated directly to Liverpool FC.

To purchase through Liverpool, you must be an official Liverpool FC member or season ticket holder with the required credits from attending previous Premier League away matches.

4. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Premier League matches between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium vary depending on whether you purchase face-value official tickets or buy through resale/secondary platforms.

1. Official Face-Value Ticket Prices

For Category A Premier League fixtures (which include high-profile matches against teams like Liverpool), official face-value ticket prices directly from Brentford FC typically range as follows:

Adults (Ages 25–64): £35 – £65 (depending on stand and seating band)

Seniors (65+): £25 – £45

Young Persons (18–24): £20 – £40

Juniors (Under 18): £10 – £20

Away Fans (Liverpool Section): Capped at £30 for adult tickets as per Premier League regulations.

2. Resale & Secondary Market Prices

Because demand for Premier League matches is high, tickets on secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub trade at dynamic, supply-driven market rates:

General Admission Resale: Typically starts from around £180 to £250 , with central/longside view seats reaching £300 to £450+ per ticket.

Matchday Hospitality Packages: Official or VIP hospitality tickets start at roughly £450 to £650+ per person.

Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brentford vs Liverpool Form

Brentford have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Sunderland in the Premier League, following a 1-1 draw with Leeds United the week before. The Bees did show attacking intent earlier in that run, thrashing Birmingham City 6-1 in the Carabao Cup and beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the league.

Liverpool have won three and drawn two of their last five competitive matches, conceding in each of those games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, a comeback victory after falling behind. Prior to that, they beat Ipswich Town 2-0 away in the Premier League, though back-to-back 2-2 draws with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United earlier in the run highlight a defensive inconsistency the coaching staff will want to address.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 24, 2026, when the fixture at Anfield ended 1-1 in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Brentford have won two and Liverpool have won two, with one draw, making this a genuinely competitive fixture. Brentford won 3-2 at home in October 2025, while Liverpool claimed a 4-1 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium in February 2024.