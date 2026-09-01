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Book Turkish Süper Lig match tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Süper Lig 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices, venue information and more

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Super Lig
Galatasaray
Fenerbahce
Besiktas
Trabzonspor

All you need to know about booking tickets to upcoming Süper Lig matches in Turkiye

The Turkish Süper Lig never fails to entertain and thrill. Electrifying matchday atmospheres, high-scoring encounters and enthralling title races are just some of the enticing reasons why fans flock to book match tickets. You can secure seats today at some epic upcoming matches.

Turkish Süper Lig TicketsBook now

To further add to the Süper Lig excitement this season, the big clubs have been splashing the cash to bring in some of the sport's elite names.

Fenerbahce spent €39 million on Mason Greenwood from Marseille and Galatasaray won the tug-of-war with other European clubs to secure the signature of AC Milan's Rafael Leão for €38 million. However the headline-grabbing transfer of course was made by Trabzonspor, who sensationally snared Mohamed Salah on a free.

Galatasaray claimed the Süper Lig crown for a fourth successive occasion last season, a feat they also achieved between 1997-2000. Okan Buruk's boys from Istanbul now look to secure a record-breaking fifth title on the spin. However, other giants of the Turkish football scene, such as Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor will be keen to stop them.

Let GOAL give you all the latest Turkish Süper Lig ticket information, including the upcoming schedule, where you can buy match tickets and how much they cost.

Upcoming Turkish Süper Lig standout fixtures

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Fri, Sep 4 (8pm)

Istanbul Başakşehir vs Galatasaray

Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium (Istanbul)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 5 (8pm)

Fenerbahçe vs Beşiktaş

Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Istanbul)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 6 (8pm)

Trabzonspor vs Gençlerbirliği

Şenol Güneş Sports Complex (Trabzon)

Tickets

Fri, Sep 11 (8pm)

Beşiktaş vs Erzurumspor

Tüpraş Stadium (Istanbul)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 13 (8pm)

Galatasaray vs Kocaelispor

Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex - RAMS Park (Istanbul)

Tickets

Mon, Sep 14 (8pm)

Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe

Gaziantep Stadium (Gaziantep)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 19 (8pm)

Istanbul Başakşehir vs Gençlerbirliği

Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium (Istanbul)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 19 (8pm)

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray

Şenol Güneş Sports Complex (Trabzon)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 20 (5pm)

Fenerbahçe vs Eyüpspor

Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadyumu (Istanbul)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 20 (8pm)

Amed vs Beşiktaş

Diyarbakır Stadyumu (Diyarbakır)

Tickets

How to buy Turkish Süper Lig tickets

Official Turkish Süper Lig match tickets can be purchased through the centralized electronic ticketing platform Passo (or the Passo mobile app), and they typically go on sale only 3 to 5 days before each specific matchday.

High-profile clubs like Galatasaray or Fenerbahçe open priority sale windows first for club members or premium fan card tiers.

Due to strict Turkish sports laws designed to prevent violence and ticket scalping, you cannot simply buy a standard ticket; it must be bound electronically to an authorized fan identity card.

Before buying a ticket, every individual attending must have an active Passo Taraftar Card (formerly known as Passolig). One card cannot be used to scan multiple people into the stadium.

To apply for a card, you must visit the official Passo Taraftar site or download the Passo mobile app. Foreign fans/tourists must select the foreign passport option, enter their passport details, and upload a clear passport photo.

In addition, fans can purchase Turkish Süper Lig match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

Turkish Süper Lig TicketsBook now

How much are Turkish Süper Lig tickets?

Official Turkish Süper Lig match tickets generally cost between 1,000 TL-15,000 TL (€25 to €400+), but they vary heavily depending on the profile of the home club, the opponent, and the chosen seating tier.

Pricing splits distinctly down competitive and geographic boundaries:

The Big Clubs: Standard seats at Galatasaray (RAMS Park), Fenerbahçe (Şükrü Saracoğlu), and Beşiktaş (Tüpraş Stadium) home matches, usually begin at around €30-€150, while high-profile local derbies can see prices surge to €100-€350+.

Mid-Table & Anatolian Clubs: Those smaller teams based outside the capital, Istanbul (e.g., Konyaspor, Gaziantep, Kasımpaşa) offer very affordable tickets, with standard adult seats often starting under €20.

Keep tabs on the clubs' official ticket portals for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Turkish Süper Lig stadiums and venues

Club

Stadium & location

Capacity

Galatasaray

RAMS Park - Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi (Istanbul)

53,978

Fenerbahçe

Şükrü Saracoğlu (Istanbul)

47,911

Beşiktaş

Tüpraş Stadium (Beşiktaş)

42,445

Konyaspor

Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium (Konya)

42,000

Trabzonspor

Papara Park (Trabzon)

41,000

Gaziantep

Gaziantep Stadium (Gaziantep)

35,574

Kocaelispor

Kocaeli Stadium (İzmit)

34,829

Samsunspor

Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium (Samsun)

34,303

Amed

Diyarbakır Stadium (Diyarbakır)

33,000

Erzurumspor

Kazım Karabekir Stadium (Erzurum)

21,374

Gençlerbirliği

Eryaman Stadium (Ankara)

20,500

Göztepe

Gürsel Aksel Stadium (İzmir)

19,713

Istanbul Başakşehir

Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium (Istanbul)

17,067

Rizespor

Çaykur Didi Stadium (Rize)

15,197

Corum

Çorum City Stadium (Çorum)

15,000

Kasımpaşa

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium (Istanbul)

13,797

Eyüpspor

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium (Istanbul)

13,797

Alanyaspor

Alanya Oba Stadium (Alanya)

9,789

Turkish Süper Lig TicketsBook now


Frequently asked questions

Official Turkish Süper Lig match tickets must be purchased through the centralized electronic ticketing platform, PASSO. Under Turkish sports safety law, you cannot simply buy a standard paper ticket; every spectator must link their identity to a personal fan database.

Official Turkish Süper Lig match tickets generally cost between €15-€400, depending on the profile of the match, the club, and the selected seating area. While smaller clubs offer highly affordable general admission, matches involving the 'Big Three' Istanbul giants; Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş, command premium pricing.

Global football supporters want to watch Turkish Süper Lig matches because they are memorable spectacles, with passion, intense local rivalries, and high-stakes drama.

Turkish clubs have heavily leveraged financial incentives, such as favorable tax structures and competitive wage packages, to attract elite global talent. Rather than acting merely as a 'retirement home', the league features world-class players in their prime, alongside legendary figures.

The all-time top scorer in the Turkish Süper Lig is Hakan Şükür, who scored 249 goals in 489 appearances between 1987-2008. The vast majority of his goals (228) were scored during three highly successful spells with Galatasaray.

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