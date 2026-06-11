Peru Overview

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Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Four nations will make debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan set to grace the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It will be the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and all will have ambitions of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages.

World CupCabo Verde
Mikel Oyarzabal - Spain vs Peru 2026

Six in a row! Oyarzabal fires World Cup favourites Spain past Peru

Tournament favourites Spain wrapped up their final preparations ahead of the World Cup with a convincing 3-1 friendly victory over Peru in Puebla. Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal continued his magnificent individual form by netting for the sixth successive international match, setting a confident tone for La Roja's upcoming campaign.

M. OyarzabalSpain
FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 52-SEN-MAR

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake that rocked the region, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has embarked on a swift diplomatic mission, f

Attempts are underway to quell the crisis engulfing El Kan, with club officials working swiftly to contain the fallout and restore stability to the dressing room. The precise nature of the dispute remains unclear, but sources close to the team suggest that competing ambitions, scheduling pressures and the intense media spotlight have created a perfect storm. Supporters, eager for silverware, are watching developments closely, hoping that calm can be restored before Saturday’s crucial fixture. In the short term, coaches are focusing on maintaining morale through daily team-building sessions, while the board pursues talks with key stakeholders to address underlying grievances. Should the current efforts succeed, El Kan could yet salvage its season; failure, however, might trigger a mass exodus of talent and tarnish the club’s hard-earned reputation. For now, the situation remains fluid, underscoring the delicate balance between on-pitch performance and off-pitch politics in modern footba

Morocco vs EcuadorMorocco
Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro League

Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadari has claimed that he anticipated Morocco’s Yassine Bono’s “miraculous” save by 23 years. The veteran shot-stopper, renowned for his experience an

Al-Hadari heaped praise on the performance of the Black Atlas star, singling out his command on the ball, his incisive runs and his ability to unlock defences with a single pass. The veteran goalkeeper underlined the forward’s maturity, noting that he has grown into a complete player capable of influencing games in multiple ways. Al-Hadari stressed that the 23-year-old’s work-rate and off-the-ball movement create headaches for opposition back lines, and he highlighted the player’s willingness to track back and press as a key factor in the team’s recent defensive solidity. He also pointed out that the star’s confidence is contagious, lifting the entire squad and inspiring younger teammates to aim higher. According to Al-Hadari, the forward’s blend of technical ability and physicality makes him a rare talent, and he expressed confidence that bigger stages await the player in the near future.

Al Hilal vs Al KholoodAl Hilal
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June 2026
Friendlies
Haiti badge
Haiti
HAI
1
Peru badge
Peru
PER
2
FT
Friendlies
Peru badge
Peru
PER
1
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
3
FT
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Standings

Liga Profesional crestLiga Profesional

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
2Lens crestLens34224866353170
W
L
W
D
D
3Lille crestLille34187952371561
L
W
D
W
D
4Lyon crestLyon341861053401360
L
L
W
W
W
5Marseille crestMarseille341851163451859
W
W
L
D
L
6Rennes crestRennes3417895950959
L
W
L
W
W
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Betting spotlight

World Cup 2026 winner odds: Predictions and betting analysis
See more betting articles