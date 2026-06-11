Jamaica Overview

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Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Four nations will make debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan set to grace the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It will be the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and all will have ambitions of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages.

World CupCabo Verde
Wes Morgan BMO Podcast GFX

🎥 | Wes Morgan reveals all about Leicester's miracle title win

In the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, Wes Morgan, captain of Leicester City's historic title-winning side, shares the real story behind one of the greatest underdog achievements in football history. The conversation dives deep into the mindset behind the Foxes' impossible Premier League title win, a 5000-1 miracle that shocked the world. The ex-Nottingham Forest defender also discusses his battles with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, his pride at representing Jamaica and more.

ExclusiveW. Morgan
Congo DR v Jamaica - FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament

Ex-Man Utd star ends DR Congo’s 52-year World Cup wait

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe sparked wild celebrations in Kinshasa by scoring a dramatic 100th-minute winner to send DR Congo to the 2026 World Cup. The historic 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the intercontinental play-off final ends a 52-year absence from the global stage for the Central African nation.

World CupA. Tuanzebe
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May 2026
Friendlies
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Jamaica
JAM
0
Nigeria badge
Nigeria
NGA
3
FT
June 2026
Friendlies
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Jamaica
JAM
0
South Africa badge
South Africa
RSA
1
FT
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Standings

LaLiga crestLaLiga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
7Frosinone crestFrosinone00000000
8Genoa crestGenoa00000000
9Inter crestInter00000000
10Juventus crestJuventus00000000
11Lazio crestLazio00000000
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Betting spotlight

How to bet on Tuchel’s England after a flying start to the World Cup
See more betting articles