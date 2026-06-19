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Dominica
Overview
Matches
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Standings
Dominica Overview
[GOAL 영덕] 울산 김현석 감독, “전술 변화→전반기와 다르다... 우승 경쟁” 자신
H. Kim
[GOAL 영덕] 울산 와타나베 코치, “日 월드컵 우승하길... 토마스(네덜란드)는 잤다더라”
S. Watanabe
[GOAL 영덕] ‘훈련 뛰고 영상도 직접 편집’ 울산 김용대 코치, 韓 골키퍼 양성소의 히어로
김용대
[GOAL 영덕] 울산의 든든한 버팀목 김영권·정승현, “트로피 들겠다” 명가재건 다짐
김영권
정승현
[GOAL 영덕] 이제 '호랑이 심장' 토마스, “안양이 내 결정 존중... 울산은 빅클럽 명성에 걸맞은 구단”
토마스 코테
울산 HD, 북중미 월드컵 맞아 도심 속 ‘팬 페스타’ 개최
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Standings
K리그1
Form
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
+/-
PTS
Form
1
FC서울
15
10
2
3
27
12
15
32
W
W
L
D
L
2
울산 HD FC
15
8
2
5
22
20
2
26
L
W
W
W
L
3
전북현대 모터스
15
7
5
3
21
12
9
26
W
D
D
W
W
4
강원 FC
15
6
6
3
19
10
9
24
W
W
D
D
W
5
포항 스틸러스
15
6
4
5
12
12
0
22
L
W
W
D
W
More
Betting spotlight
Brazil vs Haiti Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Selecao to bounce back strongly
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