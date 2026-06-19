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Dominica

Dominica Overview

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Standings

K리그1 crestK리그1

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1FC서울 crestFC서울15102327121532
W
W
L
D
L
2울산 HD FC crest울산 HD FC158252220226
L
W
W
W
L
3전북현대 모터스 crest전북현대 모터스157532112926
W
D
D
W
W
4강원 FC crest강원 FC156631910924
W
W
D
D
W
5포항 스틸러스 crest포항 스틸러스156451212022
L
W
W
D
W
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