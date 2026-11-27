When Kimmi Ascanio, the San Diego Wave's talented 18-year-old, was a guest on the RE-CAP Show in February, a podcast hosted by United States women's national team legends Tobin Heath and Christen Press, it was always going to be a must-watch. Ascanio has been likened to Heath throughout the early stages of what looks to be a promising career, so to see her actually meet and converse at length with the iconic winger was sure to be interesting.

Funnily enough, in the time since the show came out, Ascanio has actually adopted a position in the Wave line-up that is essentially foreign to Heath. Long an exciting forward like Heath, Ascanio transformed into an integral holding midfielder in the 2026 season - one so important, even, that her absence from the play-offs due to injury was a "serious issue", in the opinion of three-time NWSL champion McCall Zerboni, as the Wave crashed out. "She's more important than people realize," Zerboni added on CBS Sports Golazo.

But Heath's view on the similarities she shares with this teenage phenom were never rooted in a position on the field. "It's more so how she moves with and without the ball," she explained. "I definitely see the comparisons." Press agreed. "You move through space similarly," she observed. However, Press’ main takeaway from sharing a conversation with the pair was rooted in their personalities. "I had a 'Freaky Friday' moment," she proclaimed. "I saw Tobin 20 years ago sitting next to Tobin today."

At one point, when Ascanio explained how she likes to meet with the coaching staff to analyse her game, and sheepishly declared that she doesn't like meeting with the head coach but rather those around him, Press interjected with astonishment: "Oh my gosh, you just are like Tobin!"

Understandably, while still just 18, Ascanio is a little shy at points as she chatted to two icons of U.S. women's soccer, one of whom she is obviously flattered to be compared to. "If there's one person I'd want to be compared to, it would be Tobin," she rather heart-warmingly shared.

But none of that is related to a lack of confidence. Ascanio is not just one of the most talented young players coming through in the NWSL and the U.S. youth national teams; as her recent nomination to the NWSL's Second XI for the 2026 season and her inclusion on the USWNT's CONCACAF W Championship preliminary roster shows, she is also a player making her mark at the top level right now.