USWNT 2027 FIFA World Cup roster predictions: Sophia Wilson and Trinity Rodman will lead the way, but who joins them?

We're officially 429 days away from the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, which means there's no better time to start predicting what the U.S. women's national team roster will look like, especially on the tail of their three-game series against Japan.
The USWNT impressed against Japan, winning 2-1 overall across the trio of matches. In the first showing, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes went with experience, which ultimately cemented a strong 1-0 victory to open things up, followed by a complete 180-switch in the second game, starting XI different players. The USWNT fell to Japan 2-1 in the second game, but come the finale, Hayes went with experience once again, with a sprinkle of Kennedy Wesley who completely changed the trajectory of the match when she was subbed in in the second half. The Americans went on to win the final game, 3-0.
It's been a long journey of player experimentation, player-pool building, and more since the 2024 Paris Olympics, but we're finally approaching a time when Hayes will get to decide who she's going with for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
GOAL predicts what the roster will look like...