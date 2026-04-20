USWNT 2027 FIFA World Cup roster predictions: Sophia Wilson and Trinity Rodman will lead the way, but who joins them?

GOAL's picks: Naomi Girma (Chelsea), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC)

In the mix: Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit), Emily Sams (Angel City)

Fox is as close to a lock as it gets in this group. The Arsenal fullback has fully cemented herself as one of the most reliable and dynamic outside backs in the world, combining pace, discipline, and a constant threat going forward.

Girma remains the anchor at center back. She’s the most trustworthy defender in the pool, full stop, and has backed that up time and again. Calm in possession, dominant defensively, and even a threat on set pieces, she’s the foundation everything else is built on.

Sonnett still feels like the natural partner alongside Girma. Her minutes were limited against Japan, but she’s been the consistent pairing over the past year. Add in her experience, and it’s hard to see Hayes leaving that reliability on the bench in a major tournament.

Wesley, though, is making this very uncomfortable - in a good way. After shifting the game off the bench and following it up with a standout performance, she’s forcing her way into the conversation. The lack of experience is the only real question, because the form is undeniable.

On the other side, Thompson continues to rise. She’s grown into the role at the international level and brings real attacking upside from the outside back position. There are still tactical nuances to refine, but the trajectory is clearly upward.

Patterson feels like the kind of player coaches trust in tournaments. She may not be first-choice, but her versatility and consistency make her an easy inclusion. Plug her in anywhere across the back line, and you know what you’re getting.

Then there’s Davidson, who looks like she’s finding her level again after injury. The passing range is still elite, and even in limited glimpses, it’s clear what she brings. If she’s close to full fitness, leaving that kind of profile out would be a risk.