Yaya Toure backs Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona amid PSG exit rumours

Thomas Hindle
|
Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has backed Lionel Messi to finish his football career at Barcelona.

  • Messi backed to finish career at Barca
  • Has offers from PSG, Al-Hilal
  • Barcelona president yet to talk to Messi directly

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's current deal at Paris Saint-Germain ends this summer, and the Argentine is yet to pen a new deal at Parc des Princes. And while Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have offered him a massive contract, Messi reportedly has his eyes on a return to Barcelona. The Blaugrana went public in their intentions to bring him back last week.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a wide-ranging interview with Marca, Messi's former teammate Yaya Toure backed the 35-year-old to finish his career at Camp Nou: "Let's see what happens. Barca would do well. I only see Messi finishing his career in Barcelona."

Toure conceded, though, that the situation is complex: "I don't know what will happen to him because he still has a contract, we'll see what happens next season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has until the end of the season to make a decision on his future. He reportedly wants to remain in Europe until at least the 2024 Copa America, but he only has one formal offer — from PSG — on the table. The Argentine has been booed by Paris ultras in recent weeks.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi BarcelonaGetty

Yaya Toure and Pep Guardiola of Manchester CityGetty Images

Lionel Messi Argentina 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi will continue to feature for PSG as they look to see off Lens in the Ligue 1 title race. That effort will start on Saturday as the Parisians take on Nice.

