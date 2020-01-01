Will the Premier League continue during lockdown?

After the 2019-20 season was interrupted due to the virus, it appears the competition might be able keep going this time around

With the United Kingdom heading into another national lockdown amidst a second wave of Covid-19, many football fans will be wondering if the Premier League will be able to continue.

In March this year, the competition was suspended as the UK and the entire world came to grips with the coronavirus.

While the Premier League season would ultimately restart in June and be completed behind closed doors, there are fresh fears that the 2020-21 campaign could also now be put on hold.

So could the Premier League be headed for another enforced break? Goal takes a look.

At this stage, the good news is that the Premier League looks set to play on despite the UK heading back into lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson directly confirmed that the competition would be permitted to continue on October 31 when announcing the country's latest move to lockdown.

"I can say yes to the Premier League, I think, with authority," Johnson told reporters when announcing the new lockdown rules, due to come into place from Thursday until December 2.

Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, also confirmed that elite sport in general will be allowed to go ahead behind closed doors.

manager Jurgen Klopp has welcomed the initial decision to allow the Premier League to continue and believes they've shown they can play safely.

"It's obviously what we want. We proved that we can go on and keep the bubble kind of safe," Klopp said on Saturday.

"Yes we have cases, everybody does, but we can isolate these cases pretty quickly. Things never happen at the training ground, they happen with travelling, national teams, new players into the club and things like that.

"We proved that we can do it, and in a lockdown I think it's important that the people can do things they like to do, and watching football is obviously something they like to do. I'm obviously happy we can continue."

How will grassroots football be impacted by the lockdown?

It's currently unclear how the lockdown will affect non-elite football across the UK with the FA currently seeking out more information.

"We acknowledge the government’s announcement today regarding Covid-19 restrictions and are awaiting further information before we can confirm how this may affect non-elite football across . We will communicate any necessary updates in due course," the FA said via Twitter on Saturday.